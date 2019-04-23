Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHS Director Hather Acheson who will be joined by Karen Winkelman from the Barton County Health Department who will talk about the uptick in Rabies cases in Barton County.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Wednesday’s mean the Farmer Forum. Chip will visit with farmers from all around the Mid-West.

11:05-11:30 “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include new Great Bend Building Inspector Logan Burns.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

11:30-3:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

3:30-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”