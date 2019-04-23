Tuesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler had his first four-hit game in six years, hitting his first home run this season and driving in four runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 13-5. Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third straight. Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee and will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against NL Central rival Milwaukee. Wacha is sidelined for the fourth time in six years. He was 8-2 in 15 starts last year but did not pitch for the Cardinals after June 20 because of a strained oblique muscle in his left side.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike will return for his senior season. Coach Bill Self hopes to build his offense around the 7-footer. Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last season. The Jayhawks went on to finish 26-10 and lose in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped the Rays stop a season-high four-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller. It’s the ninth time this season the Royals have lost after holding a lead in the sixth inning or beyond.

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has been selected for the fraud trial of an aspiring agent and a former amateur coach charged with bribing big-school coaches to boost their business relationship with amateur basketball players. The trial of business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code began Monday in Manhattan federal court.

National Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and the Bucks completed a four-game sweep with a 127-104 win over the Pistons in Detroit. Khris Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks, who actually trailed by six at the break before outscoring the Pistons 39-23 in the third quarter and 71-42 in the second half. Detroit took a 20-8 lead before Milwaukee advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz avoided a four-game sweep in their NBA first-round series as Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 107-91 win over Houston. The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with a 15-1 run and outscored the Rockets 31-12 in the period. Jae Crowder finished with 23 points. Ricky Rubio chipped in 18 points and 11 assists and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars are in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after John Klingberg scored from the left circle 17:02 into overtime to complete a 2-1 victory in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators. Klingberg’s first goal of the playoffs came on a cross-ice pass from Alexander Radulov. Blake Comeau scored his first playoff goal for the Stars, tying the game at 1-1 in the second period.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have earned a return trip to Washington by forcing a seventh game in their first-round series with the Capitals. Jordan Staal snapped a 2-2 tie in the third period before adding an assist in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champs. Staal set up former Cap Justin Williams, who beat Braden Holtby to make it 4-2 just seconds after Washington had a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has undergone hip replacement surgery. His doctor says the 67-year-old Saban is expected to make a full recovery and “should be able to return to work in the very new future.” Saban said after Alabama’s spring game that his hip problems would be evaluated and that he could need six to eight weeks of recovery.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 12 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Kansas City 3

Final Minnesota 9 Houston 5

Final N-Y Yankees 4 L-A Angels 3, 14 Innings

Final Oakland 6 Texas 1

Detroit at Boston 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 12 Pittsburgh 4

Final N-Y Mets 5 Philadelphia 1

Final St. Louis 13 Milwaukee 5

Final Colorado 7 Washington 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 127 Detroit 104

Final Utah 107 Houston 91

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 5 Washington 2

Final OT Dallas 2 Nashville 1