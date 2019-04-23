Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Rebecca Ford with Catholic Social Services who will talk about their annual Wine Tasting event coming up on Friday May 3rd.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Chip will visit with Dr. Frank Mitloehner from UC Davis and Geoff Cooper of the Renewable Fuels Association.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include 2019 USD 428 Outstanding Teachers.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”