SW Kansas man recovering after ejected when pickup collides with train

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Kansas man is recovering from injuries in a weekend crash in southwest Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Izusu I-280 driven by Samuel Zapata, 20, Syracuse, was northbound on Barton Street south of U.S. 50 just after 5:30p.m. Saturday.

The pickup traveled around train crossing grades. The driver’s side of the pickup collided with an eastbound Burlington Santa Fe Train

The pickup rotated counter-clockwise an undetermined amount of times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Zapata was transported to a hospital in Wichita. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.