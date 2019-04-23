Sheriff: Skeletal remains found, search of Kansas property will continue

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a wooded area north of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism regional office at 300 SW Wanamaker Road, according to Undersheriff Phil Blume

A citizen claimed to have found skeletal remains in the dense woods. The Sheriff’s Office responded and with the assistance of the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office, located and removed the skeletal remains in question. Due to darkness and heavy vegetation the search was postponed until daylight.

The property and immediate area in question is private property and access is being denied, according to Louderback

It is important for a thorough search of the area to be completed. Authorities don’t known how long that will take.