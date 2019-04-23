Sheriff: 5 hospitalized after Kansas head-on crash

RENO COUNTY — Five people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Dodge Ram driven by Brent David Crawley, 25, Newton, was westbound on U.S. 50 at Woodberry Road three miles west of Burrton.

The driver attempted to pass two vehicles and struck a 2005 Jeep Commander driven by Dimas-Martinez, Jose De Jesus Dimas-Martinez, 36, Newton, head-on

Crawley was transported to Wesley Medical Center. Dimas-Martinez and Jesus Aaron Felix-Alvarado, 51 and Carlos Arellano Diaz, 33, both of Newton were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Crawley was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP