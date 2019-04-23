Registered Kan. sex offender jailed for allegedly exposing himself

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a registered Kansas sex offender on new charges after a Monday arrest.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, the Riley County Police Department received two reports of an unknown man exposing himself at separate locations in central Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The first incident listed two 22-year-old women as the victims. The second incident was reported at 9:45p.m. listed a 15-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman as the victims.

Police arrested Curtis Fry, 57 of Udall, in the the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan.

He is is being held on a $17,000 bond for two counts of lewd and lascivious; exposing sex organs to another =>16, lewd and lascivious; exposing sex organs to another <16, and possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

Frey was convicted in July 2012 for “criminal attempt internet sexual exploitation of a child,” according to the KBI offender registry.