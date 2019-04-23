Police investigating another social media threat at SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating an alleged school threat.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a possible threat on social media towards Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N Main in Garden City, according to a media release. The threat was to occur on Tuesday.

There will be an increased police presence at the school. The Garden City Police Department and the Garden City School District encourage parents and guardians to monitor their child’s’ social media accounts and to have your child report any suspicious information.

On April 18, police identified a 14-year-old who made a social media threat that depicted the general use of firearms to harm students at the school.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this week’s incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department