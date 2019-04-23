Police catch Kansas burglary suspect leaving crime scene

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest.

Just after 6a.m. Tuesday police responded to an alarm at Barney’s Discount Drug in the 3100 Block of West Central in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, officers found forced entry into the building through a metal door. They also found property from the business stacked by the door. While police were investigating, a suspect later identified as Mark Shepherd, 40, Wichita, exited the business.

Police took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on requested charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and drug violations, according to Davidson.