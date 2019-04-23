Police arrest 2 Kansas men after finding drugs, gun, kids in car

MCPHERSON — Police in McPherson arrested two men and took two children into protective custody Monday. The officers found the men traveling in a car with two young children, drugs and a firearm.

Officers stopped the car around 2 p.m. in the 300 block of West Euclid for illegal window tint. Officers identified the driver of the car as 27-year-old Nathaniel Beagle. The passenger was 31-year-old Aaron B. Anderson. Two children, ages 4 and 6, were also in the car. The McPherson Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted officers to the existence of drugs in the car.

Officers searched the car and found over one pound of methamphetamine, 36 grams of marijuana, various narcotic pills and a handgun.

The two men face numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school or day care.

Bond was set at $95,500 for each man.