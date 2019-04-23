Lady Cougars drop a pair at Cowley

bartonsports.com

Monday’s trip to Arkansas City didn’t fare so well for the Barton Community College softball team with 19th ranked Cowley College out of the NJCAA’s Division II limiting the Cougars to just one run for a 5-1 and 7-0 doubleheader sweep.

The losses snapped a six-game win streak dropping Barton to 28-13 on the year with Cowley improving to 24-17.

Two 1:00 p.m. conference doubleheaders remain on the regular season schedule for the Cougars with a Wednesday trip to Independence Community College followed Monday’s game hosting 11th ranked Butler Community College.