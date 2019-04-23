Kans for Kids takes over old Subway building in Hoisington

Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation started with a pile of cans on a porch. For the past 25 years, the nonprofit organization’s office has been in a small room upstairs in Duane and Debbie Reif’s Hoisington house. With retirement nearing for both of the co-directors, Debbie says they needed to move the office into a separate building.

“For one thing, we’re beginning to outgrow the space in our house,” Reif said. “We could use the space for grandchildren. We’ve been looking for a space the last couple of years knowing that retirement is right around the corner.”

Kans for Kids was able to buy the old Subway location at 169 S. Main Street from the City of Hoisington. The building was appraised at $46,000, but the Hoisington City Council accepted the $15,000 offer from Kans for Kids. Kans for Kids provides support to families living with childhood cancer and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in March. Reif says the City of Hoisington has been great to work with to get the building ready.

“The City of Hoisington is repairing the sewer line,” said Reif. “They did repairs upstairs, repaired a door, removed Subway’s large sinks. They have been very accommodating.”

Reif was hopeful to be moved in by mid-May. Along with office space, Reif envisions a living room setting in the front to encourage their support families to visit.

“We’ll have another full building on Main Street in Hoisington, so that’s important too,” Reif said.

Since 1994, 35 children and their families have been assisted by Kans for Kids.

Before Subway closed in October 2017, the building was the former Daylight Donuts.