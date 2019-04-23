Kan. child support evader site that caught 1 man is taken down

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas government website designed to nab child support evaders has been taken down after it caught only one man in a year.

Kansas Department for Children and Families spokesman Mike Deines says the Child Support Evaders website “had little to no traffic and was not an effective tool.” He says it’s important not to make detection efforts public because that helps evaders.

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer announced the website in April 2018 as the state struggled to improve child support collections. It listed people who owed more than $5,000 in late child support and included the person’s name, mug shot, the amount owed and where they were last seen.

Similar online photo name-and-shame campaigns have been undertaken in Arizona, Texas, Louisiana and Georgia.