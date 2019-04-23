ELLINWOOD – Joyce Lucille (Davis) Noah Vaught, 87, passed away April 22, 2019 at Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood. She was born January 16, 1932 at Nishnabotna, MO to John Carl “JC” and Fannie Mae (Bettinger) Davis. She married Robert D. Noah June 15, 1973 in Nebraska. He died in 2015.

Coming from Tyrone, OK in 1993, Joyce was a CNA working in many area nursing homes and as a home health aide. She enjoyed cleaning house and caring for others.

Survivors include, eight children, John Lewis Stevens and wife Michelle of Grant, IA, Carroll Eugene Olson of Baxter, IA, Brenda Joyce Hall and husband Robert of Ellinwood, Larry Dee Olson of Great Bend, Emelia Kathleen Johnson and husband Lloyd of Great Bend, Sandra Kay Burr of TX, Mark Edward Burr of AZ, and Rodney Dean Noah and wife Renee of Great Bend; 16 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roger Eugene Olson; one brother, Leroy Davis; one sister, Helen Davis; and 3 grandchildren, Sonya Walker, Robert H. Hall, and C.J.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530