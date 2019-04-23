GBRC – It’s Easy to Be Green

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “It’s Easy to Be Green” on Wednesday, April 24th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). Being ‘green” means doing small things every day to make a difference in the world. There are countless ways to reduce the amount of waste you and your family produce. Join us and learn about the up-to-date information on recycling and becoming part of the solution. As we celebrate Earth Day, let’s find ways to be proactive. This will be a fun hands-on-class. Participants will be entered in a door-prize drawing. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the presenter for this program.

