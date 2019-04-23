Great Bend Post

Dog burned; cause of Kansas house fire under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire Monday at a home in Shawnee County.

Crews on the scene of Monday’s fire -photo courtesy WIBW TV

Just after 3a.m., fire crews  responded to a reported structure fire located at 325 SE Pinecrest Drive in Topeka, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin. Upon arrival, firecrews found a one story wood frame residence with heavy smoke and flames visible.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and began a search of the structure. The occupants escaped without injury. One occupant rescued a pet dog which sustained minor burns and was transported to an animal clinic for treatment; one cat remains missing.

The origin of the fire was within the living room, according to Martin. Estimated structural dollar loss – $12,000 and estimated content dollar loss is $6,000.  The residence had no working smoke alarms.