Curb-side recycling could be coming to Barton County in the near future

Currently there is no curb-side recycling offered in Barton County but Sunflower Diversified Services hopes to change that in the future.

Executive Director Jon Prescott updated Barton County Commissioners Monday on the organizations activities over the past year after Sunflower received a $15,000 recycling grant from the county in 2018.

Prescott told the board that they are very interested in providing curb-side recycling in the future after the Barton County Young Professionals organization survey showed there was very high interest in curb-side service. He says of the 278 surveys that were sent out, there was a 96.8% response rate that indicated they were interested.

Sunflower is also investigating how they could use the transload facility at the airport to ship the recyclables to a location in Birmingham, Alabama which he says would be cheaper and bring Sunflower a better price. Sunflower is also looking for a building that could serve as a transfer station.

Grant money is available for projects like this which Prescott says they are looking into to fund the project. They have have also been in talks with Unruh Brothers trash service who has indicated they would employ one or two Sunflower clients on each truck on pick-up days, making the venture even more desirable for the Great Bend non-profit organization.

Prescott did not provide a time line for the implementation of the service.