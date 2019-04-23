Cop Shop (4/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:14 p.m. an accident was reported at 117 E. 2nd Street in Ellinwood.

At 4:47 p.m. an accident was reported at 151 S. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/22)

Theft

At 10:29 a.m. a report of someone stealing yard lights over night was made at 2713 Gano Street.

Criminal Damage

At 1:05 p.m. a report of someone damaging the mirror on his vehicle was made at 2606 Quivira Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:16 p.m. two subject entering into a hotel room without permission was reported at 705 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:45 p.m. a lost cell phone was reported at 1000 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 2808 28th Street.

Theft

At 4:26 p.m. theft of items from 5225 Ridgeway Dr. was reported.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:42 p.m. outside agency assist with the K-9 in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street.