Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/22)

BOOKED: Kevin Froelich of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jamie Moore on a Dickinson County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Scott Wilder of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Sharr Hamby on BTSO for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: David McMullen for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Eric Shoemaker to Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: Jaime McAllister on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, time served.

RELEASED: Sharr Hamby on BTSO case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, posted a $10,000 surety bond.