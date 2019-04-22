USD 428 wanting to finalize master plan by the end of the school year

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The first look at the master plan for improvements at the Great Bend school district featured a $52 million price tag. USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton came out and said that dollar amount felt too high and removing many wants or items not needed would reduce the final number that community members will see very soon.

A school bond issue as not been presented to the Great Bend community in 20 years, and through feedback and the help of SJCF Architecture, the district will narrow down the essentials.

“The hard part about the district staff is that we see it everyday,” Thexton said. “It is nice to receive that outside feedback in case they see something that we don’t.”

With all the school buildings in Great Bend built in the 1950s, safe entrances were not thought about the same way as they are now. A school bond would focus on securing entrances, creating storm shelters, and making space for preschool by moving 6th graders to the middle school. Thexton wants a final proposal for the community to view by the end of the school year in May.

“Right now we’re in the process of working out needs versus wants,” Thexton added. “Just like when kids looked at catalogs in the day, you start making a list. Pretty soon you’re like, what do you really need?”

USD 428 also needs to be approved by the Kansas State Board of Education for the bond amount by July 1, with only a certain amount of bonds available each year.

“Three years ago, the State Legislature passed a bill that said however many bonds are paid off in the previous year, is the amount they will allow to be spoken for in the upcoming year,” said Thexton. “Last year, I believe there was about $350 million available and it should be roughly the same amount this year.”

Thexton says the Great Bend school district receives approximately 22 percent funding from the state for any bond issue that passes. If the final proposal is approved by the USD 428 Board of Education, the district and SJCF will start looking for support to pass the bond.