Salina city leaders explore possibility of plastic bag ban

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Salina city leaders are exploring the possibility of a ban on plastic shopping bags.

City staff was briefing commissioners Monday on other communities with bans and what it would take to gather public input on such a policy.

Salina City Commissioner Joe Hay proposed the ban. He told KAKE-TV earlier this year that the city should be a leader in the state. He says the bags fly like kites and blanket fences and trees after a wind storm.

California and Hawaii already ban disposable plastic bags. So do many cities including Chicago, Seattle and more than a dozen local communities in New York state.