Robbery suspect used taser on Kansas mall security guard

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for assistance with information.

Just after 11:45p.m. Sunday, police responded to a robbery call at the Towne East Mall security office in the 7700 Block of East Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 33-year-old mall security officer told police that an unknown suspect armed with a Taser entered the mall after hours, approached her and a 66-year-old security guard and demanded money. The suspect threated both security guards and used the Taser on one of them, according to Davidson. When one security guard attempted to call 911, the suspect took the cell phone and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male, age 20-30s, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. He wore a black coat, gloves and wore a black and orange mask.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.