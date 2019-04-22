Richard C. Lohr, age 79 years, of Burdett, Kansas and formerly of Pawnee Rock, Kansas, passed away at his home in Burdett on Friday evening, April 19, 2019. Richard was born on June 23, 1939 at Rock Falls, Illinois to Cleo and Ida (McKeel) Lohr. He was united in marriage to Janice Ellis on July 3, 1962 at Great Bend, Kansas, and they had a son, Rick Lohr. Richard was later united in marriage to Laura McCormick-Lohr on June 6, 2002. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served aboard the repair ship USS Markab. After coming to this area, Richard attended Barton County Community College, taking courses for electrician and machine technology. He worked in the oilfield as a pumper. Richard loved hunting and fishing, scuba diving, and co-owned and operated Lohr’s House of Treasures antique and collectibles shop in Pawnee Rock for 5 years. He had been a resident of Burdett for the past two years.

Survivors include one son, Rick (and his wife, Sandi) Lohr of Arkansas City, Kansas; one daughter, Chelsea (and her husband, Justin) Hoffman of Burdett, Kansas; six grandchildren: Derek (and his wife, Alex) Lohr, Ryleigh Hayden, Mason Mostrom, Kaydance Mostrom, Addison Hoffman, and Skylar Stein; one sister, Mary Green of Florida; nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife Laura McCormick-Lohr on July 30, 2017; two brothers (Donald “Doc” Lohr and Bill Lohr) and two sisters (Nora Lohr and Dorothy Vanaman).

According to Richard’s wishes, cremation has been chosen. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, Kansas with Pastor Larry J. Schumacher officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at a later date in Colorado. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

