Police find cocaine, arrest driver after SW Kan. head-on crash

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend head-on crash that sent on man to the hospital and another to jail.

emergency responders were dispatched to the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard for a reported injury accident. Responding officers found a pickup and semi truck had collided head on.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2012 Ford F-250 driven by a 24-year-old man was eastbound on Pancake Boulevard in Liberal, according to Police Captain Patrick McClurg.

The Ford crossed the center line in the path of a westbound 2008 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer. The vehicles collided head on. The 32-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt was transported to Southwest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the driver of the Ford showed signs of impairment related to the consumption of alcohol. He was subsequently arrested. During a search subsequent to the arrest, a small quantity of suspected cocaine was located.

Police booked him into the Seward County Jail for aggravated battery, driving under the influence with a prior conviction, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving left of center, and no seat belt. An affidavit was submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking formal charges.

McClurg did not release names of the drivers.