Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Noah Syndergaard had better luck at the plate than on the mound, hitting a homer with Dexter Fowler’s help as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-4. Syndergaard allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits in five innings, but his most memorable play came while batting in the fourth. He hit a deep flyball to center that deflected off Fowler’s glove and over the fence.

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Romine drove in the winning run in the 10th inning with his third RBI single, and the New York Yankees overcame a bullpen collapse that followed another scoreless start by James Paxton to beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6. After adding All-Star slugger Aaron Judge to their ever-growing injury list, the Yankees escaped a couple of late jams and got back over .500.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has been indefinitely suspended after his arrest on a domestic battery charge. The Manhattan Mercury reports police arrested Rison on Friday on suspicion of domestic battery charge. Rison was released on $1,000 bond. He tweeted he’d done nothing wrong. Coach Chris Klieman said Saturday that Rison had been suspended for a violation of team and departmental policy.

National Headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and the Boston Celtics went on a late 21-8 run to down the Indiana Pacers, 110-106 and complete a four-game sweep. The Celtics hit four 3-pointers during the run to take a 102-90 lead into the final 90 seconds. Marcus Morris and Jayson Tatum each finished with 18 points, while Kyrie Irving had 14 with seven assists.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Klay Thompson added 32 as the Warriors topped the Clippers, 113-105 to take a 3-1 series lead. Stephen Curry was in foul trouble for the second straight game and finished with 12 points, but he scored seven of the Warriors’ final 10 points to send them into the fourth quarter ahead 87-84. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining after contributing eight points and 10 rebounds. Game 5 is Wednesday at Oakland.

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers have three-games-to-one leads in their respective NBA first-round series. Kawhi Leonard poured in 34 points and Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 in the Raptors’ 107-85 thumping of the Magic. C.J. McCollum scored 27 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 19 with nine rebounds as the Trail Blazers downed the Thunder, 111-98

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand scored twice and assisted on Torey Krug’s go-ahead goal as the Bruins doubled up the Maple Leafs, 4-2 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on Morgan Rielly’s goal midway through the first period, but Marchand knotted the score with a power-play tally 91 seconds later. Krug also scored with the man advantage, and Jake DeBrusk provided the eventual game-winner eight minutes into the second.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have forced a Game 7 in their Stanley Cup first-round series by beating the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1 on Tomas Hertl’s short-handed goal 11:17 into double-overtime. Martin Jones stopped 58 shots in helping the Sharks beat the Knights for the second straight game. Jones was perfect after Jonathan Marchessault tied the game midway through the second period.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Cleveland 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Kansas City 6, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 4 Baltimore 3

Final Detroit 4 Chi White Sox 3

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3, 11 Innings

Final Texas 11 Houston 10

Final Toronto 5 Oakland 4

Final L-A Angels 8 Seattle 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 5

Final St. Louis 6 N-Y Mets 4

Final Chi Cubs 2 Arizona 1

Final Colorado 4 Philadelphia 1

Final San Diego 4 Cincinnati 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 110 Indiana 106

Final Golden State 113 L.A. Clippers 105

Final Toronto 107 Orlando 85

Final Portland 111 Oklahoma City 98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Toronto 2

Final SO San Jose 2 Vegas 1