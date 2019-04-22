Dateline: Hoisington

Mary Theresa Morgan, 93, died April 18, 2019, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas. She was born April 24, 1925 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Charles & Matilda (George) Rahall.

On December 27, 1947 she married Arthur Glenn “Art” Morgan at Mansfield, Ohio. He died July 31, 2018.

She raised the family while following Art in his 21-year military career. After settling in Hoisington in 1969 she became an avid collector of antiques and had her own shop, Mary Morgan’s Antique Shop.

She is survived by her three children; Ann Eulert and husband Bud of Hays, Hope Krug and husband David of Topeka, and Scott Morgan of Great Bend; brothers: James Rahall and wife Helen of Ohio and Robert Rahall and wife Sandy of Florida; three grandchildren, Heather McGlocklin of Wichita, Bobbi Hase of Miami, Florida, and Austin Krug of Kansas City, Missouri; and two great grandchildren, Memphis and Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Glenn Morgan, brothers, Joseph, Ronald, and Phillip Rahall, and a sister, Patricia Van De Mark.

Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Olivet Cemetery. Friends may sign the book Monday through Saturday, there will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Locust Grove Village (Capital Fund Campaign) or Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.

