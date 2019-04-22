Update: 2 dead after Vulture struck driver in head before crash

BARBER COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Barber County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Brandon Husband, 42, Fowler, was southbound East on River Road thirteen miles northwest of Medicine Lodge.

A Vulture came out of the north ditch and struck the driver in the head. The vehicle traveled off the road into the north ditch, struck a barbwire fence and over turned.

Husband was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Larison Funeral Home. A passenger Jennifer Husband, 43, Fowler, was transported to Wesley Medical Center where she died. They were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.

