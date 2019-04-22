Kansas teen jailed for Easter Sunday shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Easter Sunday shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the area of NW Morse Street and NW Central Avenue in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim of the shooting, 29-year-old Shawn Bell who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation determined the suspect was 18-year-old Jacob I. Reisinger.

Officers located Reisinger and took him into custody without incident and booked him on requested charges that include aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm. The victim and the suspect were known to one another, according to Koenen.