Kansas man jailed for fatal Easter Sunday stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have suspect in custody.

Just after 3a.m. Sunday police responded to report of the stabbing in the 3400 Block East Munger in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred

Upon arrival, police located 62-year-old Albert Thomas of Wichita with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allred.

Investigators learned that Thomas and suspect 53-year-old Keith Thurman lived at this residence with two others including a 57-year old woman and a 50-year-old woman.

They were at home cooking for Easter Sunday when Thomas and Thurman got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation outside the residence. Thurman stabbed Thomas multiple times, according to Allred. The 57-year-old woman was also stabbed in the arm and treated at a local hospital, according to Allred.

They arrested Thurman on requested charges of second-degree murder.

Police are still working to determine what led to the altercation. They expect to present the case to the district attorney later this week, according to Allred.