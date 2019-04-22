Kansas inmate sentenced for violent attack with metal pipe

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – An inmate at Leavenworth federal prison was sentenced Monday to 42 months in prison for attacking another prisoner with a metal pipe, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jimmy A. Eastep, Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. In his plea, he admitted he was working in prison electrical shop when he attacked another inmate.

Prison staff found the victim identified as 52-year-old Michael Seamen lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

He suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries and was transferred to U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.