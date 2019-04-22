Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas inmate sentenced for violent attack with metal pipe

by

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – An inmate at Leavenworth federal prison was sentenced Monday to 42 months in prison for attacking another prisoner with a metal pipe, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Seaman from his time in the Kansas Department of Corrections for convictions including theft, battery, aggravated escape from custody and drugs.

Jimmy A. Eastep, Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. In his plea, he admitted he was working in prison electrical shop when he attacked another inmate.

Prison staff found the victim identified as 52-year-old Michael Seamen lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

He suffered a skull fracture and other serious injuries and was transferred to U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.