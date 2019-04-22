Kansas felon caught on dog kennel after chase

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend chase across several counties.

Just after 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County Sheriff’s personnel and Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers were engaged the pursuit of a dark colored BMW. The chase entered Saline County on U.S. Highway 81, but the Ottawa County and KHP pursuers lost the vehicle on the east side of Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

According to Forrester, at 8:16 p.m. Saturday, a Salina Police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Jewell, however the vehicle took off through town and eventually disappeared.

At 8:33 p.m., a law enforcement dispatchers received a call from someone reporting that a BMW was parked in the alley behind the 200 block of South 12th and that a black male subject was changing his clothes there, according to Forreste.

Police located the man walking in the 700 block of West Walnut, but he fled when he saw the officers.. The subject eventually was found hiding on the roof of a dog kennel in the 100 block of South 12th Street.. When located, the subject had a small amount of marijuana and the keys to the BMW on him,.

Police booked Elbert Costello, Jr., 21, of Wichita, on requested charges of Flee and elude, Disobeying traffic control devices, Speeding, Felony obstruction, Possession of marijuana and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Costello has four previous convictions that include aggravated battery, aggravated assault and weapons violations, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.