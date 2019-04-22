Kan. sex offender jailed after what was initially reported as teen abduction

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A registered Kansas sex offender is back in jail after a weekend incident involving a 14-year-old girl.

Early Sunday, the teen’s parents reported her missing, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig. The teen was originally reported abducted by 21-year-old Jacob Cowles, a registered sex offender. “We learned she went willingly and so there was no Amber Alert issued,” said Herrig.

Cowles lives with his parents in Lakeshore Estates. When the two returned to the home, the parents contacted authorities who arrested Cowles, according to Herrig.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on requested charges that include aggravated criminal sodomy; with person/animal by force, indecent liberties w/ child 14-16 years of age and solicit to engage, according to online jail records.

Cowles was expected to make a court appearance in the case Monday, according to the sheriff.