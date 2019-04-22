Great Bend Community Theatre presents final show of the season

Great Bend Community Theatre will present “Daddy’s Girl”, an adult comedy, April 25-28 at the Crest in Great Bend.

A no-nonsense diner owner, his long lost daughter and a mischievous angel determined to bring them back together with the the help of a diner full of colorful characters promises to bring a heartwarming evening of comic chaos, with twists that will keep you guessing until the end.

“Daddy’s Girl” will be performed at the Crest, 1905 Lakin Ave., on April 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on April 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the box office 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 22-27, and 1-2 p.m. on April 28. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance and Lyle Jones will perform live music during the time before the show.

A reception with hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, and a chance to visit with the cast will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday April 27. Tickets for the reception may be purchased in advance during box office hours or at the door for $10.

The cast features seven veterans of the GBCT stage and six newcomers.

“It’s so awesome that we’ve started having more people audition from the community, not just our own but surrounding areas as well,” said Angela Meitner, Director. “It’s so cool to see new people come and try out, even some who have never been in a show before.”

Meitner said the cast has come together to put on the strong performance, despite some obstacles.

“This cast has faced some really big challenges, from illness to even losing loved ones over the course of our time together,” said Meitner. “They’ve really supported each other and I think it just really shows the strength of the community they’ve formed.”

Meitner encourages everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to see a live performance in the community.

“It’s a good heartwarming show, and such a great way to get out to be entertained, see local talent, and support our community”, said Meitner.

The cast includes K.B. Bell, Kristin Gilliland, Grady Bolding, Luke Abbott, Dyann Twitchell, LaVonne Thole, Karen Gore, Amber Jones, Ashley Wood, Montara Gaddis, Shelley Fox, Paul Martin, and Madison Hembree. Bonnie LeRoy serves as Assistant Director, with Erin Ferguson and CJ Gibson stage managing and Jeff Gibson assisting with lights and sound.