Great Bend attorney to take state and federal oaths in April 26 ceremony

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss will preside over the Supreme Court, and Senior Judge John Lungstrum of the U.S. District Court of Kansas will represent the federal court. Justice Caleb Stegall will give remarks.

Douglas Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and Sharon Scheurer, courtroom deputy for Lungstrum, will administer the federal oath.

Donald Peterson II, Wichita, chair of the Kansas Board of Law Examiners, and Christina Holland, Kansas City, Missouri, vice chair, will present the new attorneys to the court.

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Name City State County Michelle Marie Rioux Cummings KS Atchison Michael Clough Abbott Great Bend KS Barton Justin Wayne Wilson Sedan KS Chautauqua Kaylyn Kaye Hite Pittsburg KS Crawford Hyun Ju Kim Lawrence KS Douglas Nicholas Alexander Hayes Lawrence KS Douglas Teresa Evelyn Hurla Lawrence KS Douglas Meredith Seymour Lang Lawrence KS Douglas Samuel John Natale Lawrence KS Douglas John Tyler Seitz Lawrence KS Douglas Matthew Brennan Sondergard Lawrence KS Douglas Samantha Grace Wagner Lawrence KS Douglas Melinda Beth McElheny Sublette KS Haskell Alexandria Denielle Carabajal Mankato KS Jewell Analisa Cox Olathe KS Johnson Denise Michelle Hammond Olathe KS Johnson Cassidy Michelle Kesler Pinegar Overland Park KS Johnson TaRonda Marie Randall Overland Park KS Johnson Matthew Niles Stucky Overland Park KS Johnson Claudia My Tran Overland Park KS Johnson Kelly Susan VanZwoll Overland Park KS Johnson Brian Robert Gardiner Shawnee KS Johnson Kelsey Michelle Moore Shawnee KS Johnson Ashley Dawn McGee Americus KS Lyon Kenna Breanne Bideau-Kepley Chanute KS Neosho Abigail Louise Hoelting Manhattan KS Riley Whitney Rose Skinner Derby KS Sedgwick Hayley Wolpert Cumberland Wichita KS Sedgwick Connor Reed Goodman Wichita KS Sedgwick Alex Steven Hull Wichita KS Sedgwick Alexander Michael Rindels Wichita KS Sedgwick Deborah Elizabeth Vasasseur Barnes Jones Topeka KS Shawnee Morgan Elizabeth Hammes Topeka KS Shawnee Christopher James Turner Topeka KS Shawnee Alex Michael Sheppard Topeka KS Shawnee Morgan Louise Herrell Aurora CO Sarah Tankard Bradshaw Kansas City MO Alyssa Rae Brownlee Kansas City MO Larry Anthony Dawson Kansas City MO Colin Harris Newbold Kansas City MO

New attorneys who are unable to attend these ceremonies can choose to have the oath administered by a judge of record in the United States or make special arrangements with the clerk of the appellate courts to have the oath administered at a later date in the Judicial Center.