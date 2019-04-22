Great Bend Post

Great Bend attorney to take state and federal oaths in April 26 ceremony

TOPEKA—Successful applicants to the February 2019 Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom at the Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss will preside over the Supreme Court, and Senior Judge John Lungstrum of the U.S. District Court of Kansas will represent the federal court. Justice Caleb Stegall will give remarks.

Douglas Shima, clerk of the Kansas appellate courts, will administer the state oath, and Sharon Scheurer, courtroom deputy for Lungstrum, will administer the federal oath.

Donald Peterson II, Wichita, chair of the Kansas Board of Law Examiners, and Christina Holland, Kansas City, Missouri, vice chair, will present the new attorneys to the court.

New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county, are:

Name City State County
Michelle Marie Rioux Cummings KS Atchison
Michael Clough Abbott Great Bend KS Barton
Justin Wayne Wilson Sedan KS Chautauqua
Kaylyn Kaye Hite Pittsburg KS Crawford
Hyun Ju Kim Lawrence KS Douglas
Nicholas Alexander Hayes Lawrence KS Douglas
Teresa Evelyn Hurla Lawrence KS Douglas
Meredith Seymour Lang Lawrence KS Douglas
Samuel John Natale Lawrence KS Douglas
John Tyler Seitz Lawrence KS Douglas
Matthew Brennan Sondergard Lawrence KS Douglas
Samantha Grace Wagner Lawrence KS Douglas
Melinda Beth McElheny Sublette KS Haskell
Alexandria Denielle Carabajal Mankato KS Jewell
Analisa Cox Olathe KS Johnson
Denise Michelle Hammond Olathe KS Johnson
Cassidy Michelle Kesler Pinegar Overland Park KS Johnson
TaRonda Marie Randall Overland Park KS Johnson
Matthew Niles Stucky Overland Park KS Johnson
Claudia My Tran Overland Park KS Johnson
Kelly Susan VanZwoll Overland Park KS Johnson
Brian Robert Gardiner Shawnee KS Johnson
Kelsey Michelle Moore Shawnee KS Johnson
Ashley Dawn McGee Americus KS Lyon
Kenna Breanne Bideau-Kepley Chanute KS Neosho
Abigail Louise Hoelting Manhattan KS Riley
Whitney Rose Skinner Derby KS Sedgwick
Hayley Wolpert Cumberland Wichita KS Sedgwick
Connor Reed Goodman Wichita KS Sedgwick
Alex Steven Hull Wichita KS Sedgwick
Alexander Michael Rindels Wichita KS Sedgwick
Deborah Elizabeth Vasasseur Barnes Jones Topeka KS Shawnee
Morgan Elizabeth Hammes Topeka KS Shawnee
Christopher James Turner Topeka KS Shawnee
Alex Michael Sheppard Topeka KS Shawnee
Morgan Louise Herrell Aurora CO
Sarah Tankard Bradshaw Kansas City MO
Alyssa Rae Brownlee Kansas City MO
Larry Anthony Dawson Kansas City MO
Colin Harris Newbold Kansas City MO

New attorneys who are unable to attend these ceremonies can choose to have the oath administered by a judge of record in the United States or make special arrangements with the clerk of the appellate courts to have the oath administered at a later date in the Judicial Center.