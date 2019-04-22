Dateline – Hoisington

Frances Jean Flagor, 82, died April 19, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born

January 27, 1937, in Barton County, the daughter of Robert E. and Aurelia (Schugart) Connor. Jean graduated from Hoisington High School in 1955.

She married Jackie Edward Shreve in 1955, he preceded her in death on November 16, 1960. She then married Reuben Flagor on April 28, 1962, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

A lifetime Barton County resident, Jean a mother of six children, she began working part time at the Hoisington Dispatch after the children were in school. She later went on to work for Fuller Brush and Superior Essex, and finally for the Eldercare Program from which she retired.

Jean was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society. Jean was an avid gardener, quilter, card player, and gambler. She and Reuben loved to travel to the many nearby casinos together.

Survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Reuben; and children, Jack Flagor and wife Sherri of Hays, Janet Palmer of Dumfries, Virginia, Ron Flagor and wife Mary Ann of Pensacola, Florida, David Flagor of Kansas City, Missouri, Earl Flagor and wife Julia of Hoisington, and Robert Flagor of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, John Connor of Ellinwood; sisters, Loretta Ulrey of Larned, and Barbara Lehning of Logan; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and one more on the way.

Preceded in death by parents, husband, Jackie Shreve; brothers, Robert and Jim Connor, and sisters, Margaret Ehrlich and Mary Lou Komarek.

Friends may call noon to 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home with Vigil with Altar Society Rosary will be 7 p.m., Monday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, celebrated by Father Charles Mazouch. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.