Dateline – Claflin

Dwight “Lee” Blair, 76, died April 20, 2019, at his home in Claflin after struggling with several health issues. He was born May 11, 1942, in Halfway, Missouri, the son of Samuel Dwight and Naomia May (Goldsberry) Blair. Lee served as a drill sergeant in the United States Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972.

Lee was a resident of Claflin for the last 16 years, living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Salina, Kansas before that. While living in Salina, Lee worked as a painter for Salina Body and Fender, he then became an over the road truck driver, working for Graves and ANR Trucking. Lee was an avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, guns, and old cars.

On June 27, 1981, he married Vera G. Klima in Salina, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Vera Blair of the home, and dog, Candice; son, Derek Blair of Citrus Heights, California; granddaughter, Savanna Blair of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; siblings, Dixie P. King of Springfield, Missouri, Eddie J. Blair of Overland Park, Kansas, Dorothy M. Antwiler of Independence, Missouri, Jack A. Blair of Emery, South Dakota; 29 nieces and nephews, and 40 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Darren Blair, infant daughter, Tresca Blair; and sisters, Katie Jo Wall and Darlene Covell.

Services were held Monday, April 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Claflin E.M.S. Fund or Golden Belt Home Health and Hospice in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.