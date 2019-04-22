Kansas zookeeper attacked by tiger improving, moved from ICU

TOPEKA — The director of the Topeka Zoo says a the prognosis for the recovery of a zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger is good.

The zookeeper was attacked Saturday while in the outdoor tiger habitat of Sanjiv, a 7-year-old male tiger.

Zoo director Brendan Wiley said the zookeeper was talking Saturday night. She was moved out of the intensive care unit, according to a statement from city of Topeka spokesperson Molly Hadfield early Monday.

The woman has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers.

Wiley said the zoo is conducting an investigation and will determine what protocol changes might be needed after talking to the injured employee.

The zoo has no plans to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.