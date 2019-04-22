Barton County taking wait and see approach in regards to new voting access law

A new law gives Kansas counties the option of letting voters cast ballots at any polling site within their county. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill last week that gives local election officials discretion to allow voters to cast ballots at any county polling place, rather than only at an assigned polling site. Some rural counties have remote voting sites and some still rely primarily on paper ballots. Counties with old equipment might not be able to offer different ballots tailored to local races at all locations. In Barton County, Clerk Donna Zimmerman says a decision on which way to proceed will be made by both her office and County Commissioners.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

Electronic poll books used at check-in that are connected to the internet would help ensure a voter did not vote at multiple locations in the same election. But Zimmerman says that could present problems in some parts of the county where internet service is not as strong as other areas.

Donna Zimmerman Audio

Sedgwick County, which replaced all its voting equipment in 2017, will now allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within its boundaries. It is also developing its own county-specific app for the 2020 elections that will allow Sedgwick County voters to type in their addresses and see all the polling places within a radius around where they live.