Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/19 – 4/21)

4/19

BOOKED: Jerome Sisk of Larned on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Great Bend on KDOC arrest and detain warrant for parole violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, illegal window, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyrone Lucas on Kingman County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Steve Schenkel of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48 OR bond.

RELEASED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Megan Madison-Smith from Rush County for time served.

RELEASED: Tyrone Lucas on Kingman County District Court warrant for probation violation, posted $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding. BTDC warrant for criminal threat, posted $5,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Released on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 cash paid by defendant.

RELEASED: Steve Schenkel of Great Bend on GBPD case for DUI, posted bond amount of $1,000 C/S through A-1 Bail Bonding.

4/20

BOOKED: McMullen of Great Bend on BTDC case for a served sentence.

BOOKED: Ashley Vanaman on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jaime McAllister on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Aleasha McAllister on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Jerome Sisk on SGDC warrant for failure to register, bond set at $50,000 C/S. SGDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for obstruction and battery LEO, bond in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Michael Wheeler of Great Bend posted a $20,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for burglary, theft, criminal damage, and posted five cash bonds on GBMC cases, all for contempt through GBPD.

4/21

BOOKED: Brianna Feist on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in the amount of $1,424 cash only or 30 days in jail.

RELEASED: Aleasha McAllister on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting a $200 cash only bond.