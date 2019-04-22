Against the clock; GPS Kids Club needing funds to stay open

As a mother of five children, Debbie Stephens felt that staying home and taking care of her children was the most reasonable option. Handling a childcare program while her children were growing up, Stephens recognized that daycare providers find it very financially difficult to keep school-aged children because they are only there part-time.

“These kids are still too young to be home by themselves, but a lot of daycare providers have no choice but to eliminate these positions because they have bills to pay,” said Stephens.

Knowing that school-aged children needed a place to go, Stephens eventually opened GPS Kids Club in Hoisington to provide before-and-after and summer care for children kindergarten through sixth grade. The facility opened in 2014 at 352 West 12th Street, across from Hoisington Middle School. USD 431 Hoisington will bus students to GPS during the school year because of its location next to the middle school. GPS also benefits from the free lunches provided by the school district during the summer program by taking the kids over to the school to eat.

“Our fees compared to most daycare facilities in this area are substantially lower,” Stephens said. “Our ultimate goal to make the program available to all children, no matter what income. It holds true that the lower the income, the more those children need to be at GPS for meals and academic enrichment.”

GPS serves approximately 40 students during the school year and more than 60 children during the summer. The staff includes 15 part-time employees during the school year and usually around 10 during the summer.

“There’s a LEGO room, we can play house, we can go outside, and they even let us bring toys from home,” said Connor Boor, a 3rd grade student at GPS. “We have a really good time there.”

The nonprofit organization has run into a financial problem, needing a $42,123 fire alarm system installed before May 31.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office issued two citations to GPS last August following an inspection. One citation was for no fire alarm system and the other for needing fire resistance construction throughout the building. A fire alarm company designed prints of the needed system that were approved April 9. Despite inspections every year GPS has been opened, 2018 was the year that the childcare provider was notified of the violations.

“This will affect our child care license, resulting in the closing of our facility if we can’t get into compliance,” Stephens added. “This will leave families to find childcare in an area already suffering from a shortage of quality childcare.”

Kelci Burkey, a mother of a GPS child, says the organization is in need of funds quickly.

“I’ve talked with so many other parents in the community that have asked what they can do to help,” said Burkey. “We have amazing ideas on how to raise funds, but we do not have the time. That’s why we’re asking the community to believe in this program and keep it going.”

The fire alarm system company needs the month of May to install the equipment, and requires a payment of approximately $20,000 upfront to begin the installation. This sets a deadline of the end of April for GPS to raise $20,000. GPS will be billed again within 30 days of completion.

The GPS Kids Club Board held an emergency meeting April 15 to brainstorm ideas on how to attack the finance problems. An emergency parent meeting was conducted on April 18.

“If people believe in GPS and donate to it, it could be around for years to come,” said Alicia Boor, GPS Board President. “Keeping the program open could affect parents that may not have kids now but will later.”

“Everything from bake sales, grassroots door-knocking fundraising, corporate sponsorships, and grants are being discussed for future fundraising,” said GPS Board Vice President Danielle Feist.

To complicate matters even worse, the boiler in the GPS building went out in 2017. Through a campaign, GPS was able to raise $25,000 to replace about a quarter of the heating system. When it is all said and done, Stephens estimates the expense will be close to $200,000 to make the upgrades for the Fire Marshall and heat and air.

“GPS is able to support what we have going on, but our problem is all the extra,” Stephens said. “The boiler going out, these safety upgrades, and utilities.”

Stephens says if GPS is forced to close, it would be her goal to reopen the facility once the upgrades are made. Passionate about taking care of kids, Stephens did not take a salary the first two years GPS was open.

“I’m praying that we have enough support to keep GPS open,” Stephens said. “Even if we’re forced to close for a short period of time, that will will dramatically affect so many families in our area.”

Based in Hoisington, GPS serves children all over the Golden Belt from Great Bend, St. John, Claflin, Odin, Olmitz, and other towns.

“This place is amazing,” Burkey emotionally stated. “As a parent, the amount of support, activities, and love GPS provides to my child is absolutely fantastic. You could not ask for a better place for these kids to go.”

A GoFundMe page was developed to help raise the funds, and as of Sunday evening, $2,000 has been donated. Another campaign called $20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids is encouraging 200 people to step up with a donation of $100 or greater to save the childcare program. As of Sunday evening, at least $6,500 has been raised through the campaign.

On May 11, the Farmhouse in Hoisington will host a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will include a bounce house, snow cones, and face painting for children. From a 5-7 p.m. there will be a barbecue, and from 7-11 p.m. a dance is scheduled.

You can donate to GPS by dropping off or mailing your contribution to:

GPS Kids Club

352 West 12th Street

Hoisington, KS 67544

Links to fund GPS Kids Club:

GoFundMe

“$20,000 Reasons to Support GPS Kids” PayPal