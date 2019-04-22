5th ranked Barton women capture Region VI title

bartonsports.com

Last season at the Region VI Championships, the women’s golf team of Barton Community College set the school low round record. The return trip to Hutchinson’s Carey Park Golf Course for the 2019 Championships resulted in much of the same as the Cougars again carded a school record round of golf in the process of winning the team title as six individuals secured national tournament berths.

Leading the 36-hole tournament by twenty-nine strokes after day one, the Cougars matched their own record low round set earlier in April by firing a 300 in rolling to their seventh Region VI crown and ninth straight national trip. Barton finished with a combined 611 to outdistance Dodge City Community College’s 685 for a sixty-four stroke win.

Six Cougars placed in the top ten earning a trip to Nationals, led by the now two-time Region VI Champion Mutita Booranakunamanee in holding off teammate Vilma Efraimsson for a two-stroke victory.

Becoming the fifth straight Cougar to win the Region title, 27th ranked Booranakunamanee gained the edge on Friday carding a 1-over 72 with 35th Efraimsson posting a 3-over 74. The duo then closed out the tournament with a pair of 1-over rounds on Saturday leading the record tying team score.

With Dodge City taking the third and fourth spots, 57th ranked Getsemani Carlos Lopez continued the freshman’s hot play as the season has gone along putting an opening 84 in the rear view mirror firing a 4-over par 75 in the final round to leap two spots into the fifth position with a 159 total.

Placing in a tie with Dodge City for the sixth sport, 52nd ranked Ady Crough was solid and consistent in the two rounds posting 81 rounds to rack up a 162 score.

Individualist Madison Peters led the final two Barton qualifiers, chalking up birdies in two of the first three holes on Saturday in posting a collegiate best 7-over 78 for a 165 total while Mai Intanant’s rounds of 90 and 93 placed tenth overall at 183.

Dodge City earned three individual berths to Florida led by 50th ranked Tanyaporn Chothirunpanit third place 151 total. 38th ranked Napaknaree Sirithorn placed fourth at 155 while #32 Suthasinee Sridet posted a 162 to tie for sixth.

Fort Scott Community College’s lone qualifier came from Lily Johnson in moving up a spot in the standings following a 92 with an 89 round to place ninth overall at 181.

Barton’s next task at hand is final preparations for the 2019 NJCAA Women’s Golf Championship held May 13-16 at the LPGA International Golf Course in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Cougars matched a program 9th best placing last season at the Championships in finishing among the nation’s top-fourteen for the past five years.

Complete Region VI Championship results

Team Standings (Final – 36 Holes):

#5 Barton CC – 611

Dodge City CC – 685

Individual Standings (Final – 36 Holes; Par 71):

1. #27 Mutita Booranakunamanee (Barton) – 144

2. #35 Vilma Efraimsson (Barton) – 146

3. #50 Tanyaporn Chothirunpanit (Dodge City) – 151

4. #38 Napaknaree Sirithorn (Dodge City) – 155

5. #57 Getsemani Carlos Lopez (Barton) – 159

6. #52 Ady Crough (Barton) and #32 Suthasinee Sridet (Dodge City) – 162

8. #137 Madison Peters (Barton) – 165

9. Lily Johnson (Fort Scott) – 181

10. Mai Intanant (Barton) – 183