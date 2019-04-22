32-year arrested in Great Bend for drug charges

On Friday, April 19 at approximately 11:20 a.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of 10th Street on a vehicle for a window tint violation.

During the course of the stop, the officer believed there was the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Barton County Sheriffs K9, Kia, responded to the scene and a positive alert was indicated on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was done, and suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. The driver, and only occupant, Misty Adams, age 32, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail where she was booked in lieu of bond.