2nd ranked Barton women’s track and field delivers improved performances

The Barton Community College women’s track and field team made a trip to Waco, Texas, this past weekend as the 2nd ranked Cougars took on NCAA Division I competition in the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor University’s Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

The 4x100m relay team joined its 4x400m relay squad as the nation’s top ranked as the tandem of Yoveinny Mota, T’Nia Riley, Kaytie Black, and Deborah Giffard posted the nation’s best baton handling time of 45.19 to place fourth overall in the tightly contested race.

Mota, the nation’s top ranked 100m hurdler, didn’t disappoint on Saturday as the freshman took on the field to place third overall improving her best to 13.30 leaping into the third best time in program history. Janeia Wrenalso improved her best in the event with a 14.32 time to move into the nation’s seventh best time of the season while adding her name to the 400m variety national qualifying list with a 1:06.55 time.

Giffard led the four pack of Cougar 100m sprinters in bettering her personal best by .20 seconds to clock a 11.58 time to rank fourth in the NJCAA.

Clocking a personal best national qualifying 11.90 in the 100m, Isheena Belnavis also added her name to the 200m national qualifying list leading three Cougar entries with a 24.43.

The 4x400m squad of Nijah Roberson, Christal Mosley, Azan Sargusingh, and Cadeebra Calcote came up just shy of their season’s best but still clocked a nation’s second best time of 3:44.10 in placing fifth of the twelve teams.

Two personal bests also came in the 400m with Mosley leading with a 54.29 while Roberson crossed the line in 54.84.