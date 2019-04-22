2nd ranked Barton men assault program track and field record book

bartonsports.com

The second ranked Barton Community College men’s track and field team saw a pair of school records fall over the weekend competing in the Michael Johnson Invitational at Baylor University’s Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Both records came in the men’s throwing event with Alencar Pereira breaking his own hammer throw record in Friday’s action before Kevin Nedrick’s record setting Saturday in the shot put.

Having broken the school record including his own many times this spring season, Pereira uncorked the record breaking 68.31m (224-01) mark on the freshman’s fifth throw to win the event by nearly four feet over a trio of NCAA Division I seniors.

Perhaps upstaging Pereira’s performance, Nedrick not only set a new record in one event but climbed up the program book in another event placing third overall in the meet in both the discus and shot put.

Arising early Saturday morning for the discus, Nedrick set a new career best on his first throw of 56.62m before topping it with a 57.02m toss in his second attempt. Fouling on his third and fourth attempt, Nedrick uncorked another best sailing to a mark of 57.18m (187-0) for the program’s second and the NJCAA’s 8th furthest throw in history.

Joining Nedrick in the discus, Phillipe Barnett also had a successful event taking first in the Open division by marking a personal best 55.08m (180-08) throw to solidify his program fourth best distance.

Sitting around awaiting the early evening shot put, it didn’t take Nedrick long to get warmed up as the sophomore splashed the sand on his third attempt at 18.66m (61-02.75) to not only break Sanjae Lawrence’s 18.55m record set last season but put his name on the 5th all-time list in NJCAA history.

Other Highlighted Performances:

Stephon Torrence set a new personal best as the nation’s leading 110 hurdler timed a 13.82 to move into the program’s top ten list. Deshaun Jones knocked .10 seconds off his personal best in placing fifth in the twenty man field with a 14.41 clocking.

Also in the hurdles, Kenroy Williams nearly took over the program’s top time in the 400m variety clocking a personal best 50.24 to place fourth in the event while etching his name in the No. 2 program all-time slot, second to only Derrick Williams’ 2003 time of 50.14.

Dartez Hamlin also set a new best in the 100m clocking a tenth place finish 10.42 while also adding a fourth place time of 20.89.

The 4x400m relay team of Williams, Nathan Hood, Adriano Gumbs, and Hamlin solidified their nation’s top time in a season best 3:08.20.