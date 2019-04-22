KANSAS JUDICIAL BRANCH – Court Services Officer I

KANSAS JUDICIAL BRANCH

NOTICE OF EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

April 18, 2019

Position number: K0057704

Position Title and Salary: Court Services Officer I

Grade 30, Step A $41,924.00 annually

Position Type: Permanent/Full-time

Location of Employment: 20th Judicial District Court Services

(Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties)

JOB DUTIES : This employment requires supervision of adults and juveniles who are under the supervision of the district court or are being furnished auxiliary services by the district court. Other principal responsibilities include writing comprehensive investigative reports, maintaining documentation of case contacts and keeping accurate filing and database information.

The work involves communication and interaction with offenders under the court’s jurisdiction and with other concerned parties in the investigation and preparation of reports for the court; assisting offenders in understanding and meeting requirements that have been placed upon them; and assisting them in identifying needs and appropriate resources. A Court Services Officer (CSO) prepares reports related to the transfer of supervision, case reports, violation reports, risk assessments, and Pre-Sentence Investigations. The CSO works closely with resource agencies in the community. Work is performed independently or in teams under the general direction of a senior court services officer and is reviewed through staffing, reports, and caseload audits.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS: Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major course work in corrections, counseling, criminology, psychology, social work, sociology, or a closely related field. The applicant must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. All applicants must pass a named-based criminal history check. If employed by Court Services, the new employee will pass a fingerprint based criminal history check within the first thirty days of employment.

ADDITIONAL DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS : Good verbal and written communication skills. A working knowledge of the Court and its functions. Familiarity with substance abuse issues and probation methods. Computer knowledge and experience is necessary.

Send applications to:

Lundy Settle

Chief Court Services Officer

1806 Twelfth Street.

Great Bend, Kansas 67530

All applicants must submit a completed Judicial Branch application. Applications can be obtained at: http://www.kscourts.org/pdf/application.pdf

Additionally, please submit a resume, transcript, and references with the application.

Applications will be accepted through: May 24, 2019 at Noon (Postmark will not be considered)

THE KANSAS JUDICIAL BRANCH IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

The Americans with Disabilities Act ensures your right to reasonable accommodations during the employment process. Arrangements will be made if you have a disability that requires an accommodation in completing an application form, taking an examination, or interviewing. A request for an accommodation will not affect your opportunities for employment with the Judicial Branch. It is your responsibility to make your needs known to the Judicial Branch. Please contact Sabrina Chism at (620) 793-1887 or by TDD through the Kansas Relay Center at (800) 766-3777 to report your needs.