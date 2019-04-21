Trying to get more acts to perform at the Crest Theater



By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Great Bend is reinvesting into the Crest Theater. The theater was built in 1950 and the Great Bend City Council made it clear last week that they wanted to preserve the iconic building on Lakin Avenue. The council approved a $572,700 purchase for a new heating and air conditioning system to replace the existing unit that is original.

Making that type of investment, councilmember Dana Dawson had a thought to make use of the Crest Theater more.

“Maybe get some other events, and maybe once a year get a concert like the Stiefel Theatre in Salina,” said Dawson.

Councilmember Dan Heath serves on the Crest Theater Board and says the board often talks about how to get different acts to perform at the Crest. The Crest has upgraded their lights, sound, and are discussing the possibility of electronic ticketing.

“The energy right now in the community theater is very high,” said Heath. “We’re getting more people, we’re getting more younger people come out to the plays. They’re saying the same thing, could we have concerts and comedians.”

Glassman Corporation from Hays will handle the HVAC installation after asbestos is removed by ACM Removal – Kansas LLC.