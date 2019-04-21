The voice of the sorghum industry

Now Accepting NSP Board Member Applications

The National Sorghum Producers Nominating Committee is now accepting applications from members for the 2020 board of directors. Each director can serve two consecutive three-year terms and is charged with representing, leading, advising and supporting NSP goals and objectives. Information is available online that provides requirements, responsibilities and deadlines. NSP board members represent the organization by improving the sorghum industry through advocacy and leadership. Applications are due Friday, May 10.

USDA Update on Farm Bill Implementation Progress

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the implementation status of the 2018 Farm Bill last Friday. USDA has hosted several listening sessions with stakeholders and the public, specific to each agency’s respective mission areas. In a USDA press release, Secretary Perdue stated, “Our goal is to have programs that function best for the people that we serve. We have made progress in new Farm Bill provisions, and look to implement programs that are customer service focused and economically efficient. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are diligently working on behalf of all of USDA’s customers.”

Fewer Small Refinery Waivers on the Horizon?

In an interview with Reuters last Thursday EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler mentioned the EPA could grant fewer financial hardship waivers due to a decrease in Renewable Identification Number (RIN) prices. Around 39 refineries have filed applications for small refinery waivers for the 2018 compliance year. The EPA will open a 15-day public comment period on a plan to release more details about small refiners seeking exemptions. The EPA’s decision to administer extensions to profitable, undisclosed refiners is a concern for biofuel plants and rural communities. Renewable fuels help lower the price of each gallon of gasoline and contribute to America’s energy independence. National Sorghum Producers will continue to advocate for realistic, fair policies that benefit sorghum producers and rural Americans.

China Deal Slowly Moves Closer to Finish Line

After reaching an agreement on an enforcement mechanism last week, there seems to be a light at the end of the long tunnel of trade negotiations with China. Bloomberg reported senior U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduling two more rounds of face-to-face trade talks in an effort to reach a deal that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could possibly sign by late May. In the most recent round of discussions, the U.S has adjusted demands to curb Chinese industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal after strong resistance from Beijing.

U.S. and EU Prepping for Tariffs

Last week the Office of the U.S. Trade representative released a preliminary list of over 300 European products worth $11 billion could be subject to tariffs as soon as this summer. USTR released the list in preparation for a World Trade Organization decision on the level of authorized countermeasures the U.S. can impose in response to harm caused by European aircraft subsidies. In Response, the EU announced its own preliminary list worth $22 billion of U.S. products considered for countermeasures yesterday. The potential tariffs from both economies are the latest action in an ongoing dispute over Boeing aircraft subsidies. The U.S. claims harm to U.S. aircraft industry from the EU subsidies reaches $11 billion annually, and is seeking to apply duties to European products until the EU removes their subsidies. USTR has scheduled a public hearing May 15 for stakeholders to weigh in on the potential products and tariffs. The list will be available for public comment until May 28. U.S. agriculture continues to be excluded from the planned negotiations between the two countries. If the EU does not include agriculture in an agreement, it is hard to see how a deal could pass Congress.

U.S. – Japan Trade Talks Continue

On Tuesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi wrapped up two days of talks that kickstarted negotiations for a long-awaited U.S.-Japan free trade agreement. These talks occurred as reports came in showing Japan’s exports shrank for a fourth straight month in March. Although, no major agreements were made this week, both countries have agreed to continue negotiations. Japan is the fourth largest foreign market for U.S. agricultural goods, exporting $13 billion worth of products last year. After the U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, work was started to form a unilateral trade deal with Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, under threat of auto tariffs, agreed to a free trade deal last September but said Japan would not be willing to give more access to U.S. farm goods than it agreed to in the TPP. The lack of an agreement between the two countries is already hurting U.S. pork and wheat exports in 2019.

United States International Trade Commission Reports on USMCA

The United States International Trade Commission report on the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement is now public. The 379-page report gives an executive summary and assesses the likely impact of the USMCA on the U.S. economy as a whole and on specific industry sectors. Agriculture shows slightly positive gains, but USMCA still has a long way to go to become authorized. National Sorghum Producers continues to urge Members to ratify USMCA, and you can weigh in on the issue by visiting NSP’s advocacy page on our website.

Disaster Supplemental Package on Hold

At the end of last week Congress failed to make progress on a supplemental appropriations package to aid disaster recovery efforts. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) met with President Trump last week to discuss the stalemate, but no solution was reached. The Senate was unable to agree on total funding for Puerto Rico and the aftermath of other devastating natural disasters.

Sorghum in the Spotlight:

Alta Seeds Grower Experiences: Linden Rhodes – Alta Seeds

Council Researches U.S. Sorghum Use In Chinese Baijiu – U.S. Grains Council

Food Plots for Pheasants and Quail Provide Needed Shelter – The Red Oak Express

Texas Sorghum Off To Good Start – KGNC

Study of Sorghum-Munching Aphids Earns NSF Award – IANR News

Upcoming Sorghum Events

April 19 Good Friday Holiday – Office Closed

May 7 Owning Your Piece of Texas – Lubbock, TX

May 13- 14 Washington Watch – Washington, D.C.

May 27 Memorial Day – Office Closed

For a full view of calendar events, visit the NSP website calendar.

Market News – To view this week’s Gulf export grain report, click here.

About Sorghum Notes

Sorghum Notes is a publication of the National Sorghum Producers. NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry from coast to coast through education and legislative and regulatory representation.