Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas tossed eight stellar innings and also drove in two runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the New York Mets 10-2. Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter left the game after the sixth inning with a bruised left knee. He appeared to foul a ball off himself, but stayed in and drew a walk, then scored a run and exited. Jose Martinez had three hits and three RBIs and Paul Goldschmidt hit his eighth home run for St. Louis.

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hurt his left oblique while taking a swing and was expected to go on injured list as the already banged-up New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2. Judge homered early, but hurt himself in the sixth inning while hitting a single. Asked if Judge could possibly avoid going on the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “Probably not.” The Yankees began the game with 12 players on the injured list.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are within one victory of advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Khris Middleton contributed 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 119-103 win and a 3-0 series lead against Detroit. Joel Embiid poured in 31 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and passed to Mike Scott for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left as the Sixers downed the Nets, 112-108 to take a three-games-to-one lead.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden overcome a horrible shooting performance by scoring 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to send the Houston Rockets to a 104-101 victory at Utah and a 3-0 lead in the NBA first-round series. Harden missed his first 15 shots and finished 3-for-20 from the field, but he made a 3-pointer and added two free throws with 42.4 seconds left to give the Rockets a 101-97 lead. Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points but made just 9 of his 27 attempts for Utah, which hosts Game 4 on Monday.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have evened their NBA first-round series at two games apiece after Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 117-103 victory over the Spurs at San Antonio . Jamal Murray added 24 points for Denver, which limited Derrick White to eight points on 3 of 8 shooting after the San Antonio guard scored a career-high 36 points in Game 3. LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who head to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have moved into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6. Schwartz tallied just 23 seconds into the contest and completed his first playoff hat trick early in the final period. Rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots and blanked the Jets until Dustin Byfuglien (BUHF’-lihn) scored with 7:43 remaining.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars have taken three-games-to-two leads in their Stanley Cup first-round series. Nicklas Backstrom scored twice and had two assists as the Caps blew out the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-0 in Washington. Alexander Radulov and Jason Dickinson scored two goals apiece as the Stars beat the Predators, 5-3 in Nashville.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 8 Atlanta 4

Final Atlanta 8 Cleveland 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Kansas City 2

Final Minnesota 6 Baltimore 5

Final Toronto 10 Oakland 1

Final Boston 6 Tampa Bay 5

Final Minnesota 16 Baltimore 7

Final Texas 9 Houston 4

Final Seattle 6 L-A Angels 5

Chi White Sox at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 10 N-Y Mets 2

Final Arizona 6 Chi Cubs 0

Final Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 1, 5 Innings

Final Miami 9 Washington 3

Final Milwaukee 5 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Philadelphia 8 Colorado 5

Final Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 112 Brooklyn 108

Final Denver 117 San Antonio 103

Final Milwaukee 119 Detroit 103

Final Houston 104 Utah 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Dallas 5 Nashville 3

Final St. Louis 3 Winnipeg 2

Final Washington 6 Carolina 0