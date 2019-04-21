REMINDER: Traffic flow near 10th & Grant will be impacted starting this week

The City of Great Bend would like to announce Phase II of the U.S. 56 (10th Street) and Grant Street project, which will affect traffic flow at that intersection. Weather permitting; Phase II will start April 22, 2019.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane, each way direction, through the project area. The westbound left turn lane will be modified but kept available. The north leg of Grant Street will remain closed to through traffic.

Public Works Director Simon Wiley said, “This KDOT project is vital to the 10th Street traffic to help with visibility and safety of that intersection.” The contractor for this project is Morgan Brothers out of LaCrosse. Wiley also stated, “Please continue to support the local surrounding businesses and special thanks to the public for understanding.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Simon Wiley, Public Works Director at 620.793.4150 in regards to this project.