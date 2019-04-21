Police: Suspect fired multiple gunshots striking victims at Kansas party

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured as many as four people.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a check shots call at a business in the 1600 block of south George Washington Boulevard in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old male, a 25-year-old male and a 20-year-old male with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 27-year-old male and 20-year-old male were taken to Wesley hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old male refused medical treatment.

At St. Joseph hospital, officers contacted a 19-year-old female who arrived with injury from a gunshot to her leg and elbow and gunshot damage to her vehicle. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed a party was being held at the business on south George Washington Boulevard when a disturbance occurred. Two unknown suspects fired multiple shots, striking the victims.

The first suspect is described as an unknown b/m. The second suspect is described as an unknown b/m, wearing red shorts, a red Nike shirt and was armed with a silver handgun.

Investigators have encountered a lack of cooperation during this investigation which has affected them being able to thoroughly investigate, according to Davidson.